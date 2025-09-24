On this week’s episode of “Call Her Daddy,”Alex Cooper sits down with Cardi B to talk about her new album “Am I the Drama?” and much more.

Cardi B opens up about her rise to fame and body image. She also gets candid about her current relationship with Stefon Diggs, getting cheated on in her previous relationship and more.

Alex Cooper: Okay, so you’re in a relationship. How did you meet this man? Did he slide in your DMs?

Cardi B: It wasn’t a DM thing. I could feel the vibe that he liked me, but he never like approached me. But I always heard he was like, he was into me, but he never approached me. He was very respectful and stuff like that.

Alex Cooper: Okay, so what did you do?

Cardi B: So, it was just this one time that I was like, “You have to move on. You have to move on,” and it’s like, no matter how much times you go to the club and think that this is gonna distract you, you know what you have to do to move on. In order to move on, you have to be, you know, like getting attention from somebody. If you’re so used to getting attention from one person, you have to get attention from somebody, because at the end of day you could party, you could club, you could work, you could job, you could get your hair done. At the end of the day, you kind of want somebody to talk to. You need somebody to talk to, so I asked somebody, it’s like, “Hey, it feels illegal,” and we just talked. We got to know each other. We was getting to know each other for a little bit. Not too much. We wasn’t doing too much, though. Not too much.

Alex Cooper: You were keeping it, just like slow, and how did you feel in the beginning? Were you nervous to talk to a person?

Cardi B: Yes. You could say I was very nervous.

Alex Cooper: And what was it about him that made you slowly keep coming back?

Cardi B: Because sometimes we would talk and then sometimes we’d go weeks or like a month without talking and for some reason, it’s almost like he always hit me up at the right time. He almost hit me up at the times that I felt uneasy. I’d be like, “I don’t know if I should deal with this person ’cause I know this person, he’s a little hot, but I’m gonna talk,” and then we had really good conversations, and it got to the point that it was like, “Damn.” We talked for hours and six hours and seven hours, and it’s like, there was days that it’s like, “Ugh.” Even when we wasn’t talking, I was like, “I need to talk to this person. I’m talking to this person every day.”

