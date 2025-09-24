Social media just makes up anything these days. Cardi B is finally addressing years of speculation that her rise in music was engineered to overshadow another female rapper. Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Bodak Yellow emcee made it clear that her success was not built on trying to take someone else’s spot. She explained that she was destined for stardom on her own terms and emphasized that no label signed her with the purpose of pushing another woman aside.

The weird rumors have circulated for years, often resurfacing after a leaked clip of Ye claiming Cardi was “a plant by the Illuminati” designed to replace Nicki Minaj. Although Cardi did not mention Nicki directly, her comments on the podcast were widely understood as a response to that narrative.

Get this, Fardi also reflected on the reality of conflict in the industry. She admitted that clashes happen when strong personalities meet, saying, “sometimes people just don’t get along with each other.” To her, that does not mean one artist is working to erase another’s career.

Her storied history with Nicki remains one of the most talked about rivalries in hip hop, with the unforgettable 2018 New York Fashion Week confrontation still fresh in fans’ minds. That incident, which ended with Cardi throwing a shoe, cemented their feud in the headlines.

Now, Cardi is pushing back against the idea that her entire career has been part of a larger scheme. By speaking directly on the matter, she hopes to separate truth from rumor. Whether the chatter fades or continues, Cardi insists her journey has always been hers alone.