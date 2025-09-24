For some this conversation may be tea but for Cardi B, Offset an now Stefon Diggs, it’s their lives. We respect that part but at the end of the day we have to get into it. Let’s go. Cardi is setting the record straight on the conversation surrounding her personal life. After announcing her split from Offset, fans questioned her decision to move forward with Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs, who has also been linked to rumors of infidelity.

Cardi went in on the chatter directly, repeating the criticism she has seen online. “How you separate from a cheater to go to somebody else…” she said, before breaking down why her choice had nothing to do with gossip.

Cardi B addresses fans saying she went from one cheater to the next after leaving Offset just to get CHEATED ON by Stefon Diggs:



“It wasn’t JUST cheating with Offset… it was A LOT MORE than anyone could imagine.” 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/HNSPSgY0Cc — Dubs⛧ (@onlydubsX) September 23, 2025

According to Cardi, her marriage had reached a breaking point where the stress was damaging her health and career. “When you have management and your label getting together because they are concerned, it is time to go,” she explained. “When it is affecting your work, when you cannot even record, it is time to go, and I left.”

For Cardi, the decision was not about replacing one relationship with another, but about removing herself from a situation that had become toxic. By speaking candidly, she reminded fans that the choice was rooted in self preservation and not in public speculation.