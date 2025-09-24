This morning just before 7am local time, an individual fired multiple rounds at a Dallas, Texas ICE facility, killing one, wounding several others, before taking his own life. FBI, DHS, ATF are on the ground with Dallas PD and state authorities.



While the investigation is… pic.twitter.com/SMOyxiKLqA — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 24, 2025

Two people are dead after a shooting at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas on Wednesday morning. Authorities confirmed the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after opening fire on the federal office.

Dallas police said the gunman fired multiple rounds from an elevated position into the facility’s sally port. When officers arrived, the shooter was already dead. One additional victim was killed, though neither has been publicly identified.

According to NBC News, Special Agent in Charge of the Dallas FBI office Joe Rothrock described the shooting as an act of targeted violence. Messages found near the suspect were “anti-ICE in nature,” he said. Rothrock emphasized that no ICE officers or other law enforcement personnel were hurt in the attack.

The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation, and it is unclear what the gunman was specifically targeting.

At a news conference, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas condemned the attack, calling it politically motivated violence. He urged politicians to stop demonizing immigration enforcement agencies, adding that disagreements in America should remain part of the democratic process.

The victims’ identities will not be released until families are notified.