Oh look, Doja Cat has something controversial to talk about. Surprise, surprise. Any who, the multi-hyphenate artist is preparing to drop her fifth studio album “Vie” on September 26 through Kemosabe and RCA Records, and the rollout has already stirred major conversation. The rapper and singer, known for pairing her music with striking visuals, revealed the album cover on the Gram and quickly became the center of both praise and criticism.

The artwork shows Doja suspended in a flowing wedding gown, tangled in the branches of a tree with a bright yellow parachute above her. Explaining the creative direction, she described the image as a metaphor for trust and vulnerability. “Falling in love is about placing trust in oneself and others,” she explained. The parachute, painted in yellow, stands for curiosity, joy, and a willingness to embrace adventure.

Check it out for yourself.

As for Doja, the tree is the heart of the concept. She described it as a symbol of life, wisdom, and resilience. “The pain from the fall teaches you that those scratches can be healed. Love grows upward, but more importantly downward. It is the roots that keep you steady,” she said, closing her statement with a tree emoji.

When it comes to the reaction on socials, it was immediate and split down the middle. Admirers applauded the imagery as layered and symbolic, while critics questioned whether it matched the energy of her current era. One user commented, “This cover makes no sense with the aesthetic she has been going with.” Another simply wrote, “Girl what is this, she cannot be serious.”

Despite the mixed opinions, Doja has made it clear that the cover of “Vie” is no accident. Her conviction behind the imagery shows she is committed to exploring new creative territory, even if it divides her audience.