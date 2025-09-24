In case you missed it, Jimmy Kimmel Live returned to television on Tuesday, September 23, following a week long suspension, and Donald Trump wasted no time taking aim at ABC for bringing the late night host back.

On Truth Social, Trump wrote, “I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled! Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his ‘talent’ was never there.”

Good luck with that lawsuit.

Trump went further in his criticism, continuing, “Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE. He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution. I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings.”

ABC and Disney had suspended the show earlier in September, citing what they called an “ill timed and thus insensitive” monologue about Charlie Kirk’s assassination. The suspension stirred debate, with comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan weighing in on his show. “I definitely don’t think that the government should be involved ever in dictating what a comedian can or cannot say in a monologue,” Rogan said.

Kimmel’s return and Trump’s fiery response have reignited a long running feud between the former president and the late night host, while also putting fresh attention on the boundaries between politics, comedy, and network decision making.