Drake is probably the king of snarky captions and this time he took aim at unnamed rappers giving advice he never asked for. The Started From the Bottom emcee rapper took to the Gram on Monday, September 22, with a post that featured a mix of performance clips and a personal moment—backed by a pointed caption that had fans talking.

Here’s the original IG link with the video content from post to see the vibes. Trust us, it gives the intended unbothered effect of the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DO7X8dhiJca/?igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

As you can see from the update, Drake shared a video of himself singing along to Whitney Houston’s classic I Have Nothing from The Bodyguard soundtrack, along with footage from recent tour stops, including his performance of Sicko Mode with Travis Scott. But it was his words beneath the post that got the most attention: “Oh nice…more unsolicited advice from rappers we loved in 2005.”

@drakerelated Oh nice…more unsolicited advice from rappers we loved in 2005 @OVO Sound ♬ original sound – drakerelated_

The message sparked speculation across socials about who Drake was talking about.

Well you don’t need to be an internet sleuth to put two and two together.

While he didn’t name anyone directly, some fans connected the post to Memphis Bleek, who dropped his album 534 in May 2005. In a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, Bleek shared his perspective on Drake’s feud with Kendrick Lamar, offering thoughts on “how to win a war.”

“I don’t see a winner in this,” Bleek said, explaining that he was surprised by Drake’s decision to take legal action against UMG. He added that he personally would “never” take someone to court in a similar situation.

Drake is a funny guy.