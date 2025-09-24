Another day, another lawsuit. You know the vibes when we start off with that line. Floyd Mayweather is back in court, this time over a flashy collection of luxury cars that has spiraled into lawsuits and social media crossfire in Las Vegas.

According to court documents, Mayweather struck a deal on July 3 with Vegas Auto Gallery for four high end vehicles: a 2018 Mercedes Maybach, a 2023 Ferrari, a 2023 Porsche, and a 2025 McLaren. The total price tag was set at 2.25 million dollars. Mayweather wrote two checks for the purchase, one valued at 1.6 million and the other for 650,000 dollars. The dealership’s owner, Nick Dossa, claims Mayweather’s team first asked him to hold off on depositing the checks until later in July, then instructed him not to cash them at all.

Get this, the dealership alleges Mayweather never intended to pay and only used the cars for show on the Gram to fuel his “Money Mayweather” image. His attorney, Vladimir Galstyan, declined to comment on questions surrounding Mayweather’s finances.

This is not the first time the boxing legend has faced financial disputes. Past lawsuits have included accusations from dancers at his Las Vegas strip club, Girl Collection, who claim unpaid wages and misconduct, which Mayweather denies. That case is scheduled to go to trial next spring.

In this latest clash, court filings reveal that Mayweather and the dealership reached a partial settlement on July 24. The agreement allowed him to keep the Mercedes Maybach for 1.2 million while returning the other cars. However, the dealer argues Mayweather failed to make the payment, even after a 20,000 dollar extension.

Mayweather has since launched his own lawsuit, accusing Vegas Auto Gallery of withholding vital paperwork, including the title and odometer certification, which he says makes the deal void. His complaint accuses the dealer of fraudulent misrepresentation and nondisclosure.

What’s interesting is, the dealership has pushed back strongly. Attorney Michael Cristalli dismissed Mayweather’s claims as “frivolous” and said the missing paperwork allegations are “ridiculous.”

Adding to the drama, Mayweather took the fight to his socials, calling out the dealership on the Gram for “bad business” and warning followers to avoid them. The dealer’s suit now accuses him of defamation, claiming that Dossa has received threats from Mayweather supporters as a result of the post.