Brooklyn rapper Sheff G celebrates his birthday today, born Michael Kyle Williams on September 23, 1998, which means he turns 27 years old.

From the Flatbush streets to commanding the mic, Sheff G’s rise is one of persistence, raw energy, and unfiltered authenticity. He broke through with his 2017 viral hit “No Suburban,” a response to 22Gz’s “Suburban,” putting his name on the map and staking his claim as one of the architects of Brooklyn drill.

Over the years, he’s added hits like “No Suburban Pt. 2,” “Tip Toe” (with Sleepy Hallow), “Panic,” and “Play for the Members” to his catalog. Along with his partners at Winners Circle Entertainment and RCA, Sheff G helped turn Brooklyn’s drill sound into a force in mainstream hip-hop.

Today, fans salute not just the hits and the hustle, but also the growth; from street rapper to label owner, from underground contender to headlining stages.

Here’s to 27 years of life, music, and legacy. Happy Birthday, Sheff G. May the next chapter be your strongest yet.