Janice Smalls Combs, mother of Sean “Diddy” Combs, secured a legal victory last week when a California federal judge dismissed a racketeering lawsuit filed against her. The decision marked a clear relief for the Combs family as the case was formally closed.

Diddy’s Mom Janice Combs Off the Hook as $33 Million RICO Lawsuit Gets Tossed https://t.co/iFs3WlIohf — Baller Alert 🚨 (@balleralert) September 24, 2025

The suit was brought by Deon Best, also known as Deon D1 Best, who has operated under the names Finish Line Entertainment and Dee Mac Music. He accused Janice Combs and her publishing companies of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act while also filing several state law claims connected to Sean Combs.

On September 19, Judge Percy Anderson of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California dismissed the case in its entirety. The federal RICO claims were dismissed with prejudice, preventing them from being refiled. The state law claims were dismissed without prejudice, leaving Best the option to pursue them in state court, although many close to the Combs family doubt that will happen.

The court also ruled that Best “shall take nothing” from the lawsuit. Janice Combs Publishing, LLC, and Janice Combs Publishing Holdings, Inc. were granted the right to recover legal costs. The outcome serves as a reminder of the steep standards plaintiffs must meet to succeed with racketeering claims in federal court.

While the door remains open for Best to attempt state level claims, the judgment represents a major relief for Combs and her companies. Neither side has issued a public statement, though sources close to Combs’ legal team have indicated quiet satisfaction with the ruling.