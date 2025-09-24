LeBron James has once again found himself at the intersection of hip hop smoke and taking sides. The NBA superstar was reportedly spotted and filmed outside of Nike’s global headquarters, singing along and dancing to Drake and Travis Scott’s diamond certified anthem Sicko Mode.

I need LeBron to stay on that side, and he still doesn’t know the words to Drake songs 😭💀



Here’s why that is interesting.

LeBron’s music allegiances have been in question, specifically his friendship with Drake has been described as complicated in the wake of Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us run. In case you missed it, the arguable NBA GOAT was in the building for Lamar’s Pop Out show and has been seen multiple times enjoying Lamar’s Not Like Us. And we all know why that’s a problem if you’re supposed to be Drake’s friend.

Can’t really vibe to a song that calls your boy a PDF and still think you’re going to be boys, right?

In case you missed it, recently, LeBron himself recently addressed questions about where he stands with his one time close friend Drake. When asked if he still had love for the Toronto star, he responded without hesitation: “Always, always,” he said. “Always wish him the best. Obviously, um, different places right now, currently. He’s doing his thing, I’m doing mine. But it’s always love, for sure.”

Now, not long after those remarks, LeBron is on camera openly vibing to one of Drake’s (and Travis Scott) most iconic hits.

Some fans took it as a subtle sign that the bond between the two might not be as fractured as it seems. Others weren’t impressed.

