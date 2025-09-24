Singer Mario is making it clear where he stands after facing online chatter questioning his feelings toward Black women. The 39 year old R&B star took to the Gram to address the comments directly, shutting down accusations that he does not support or appreciate them.

“I’m so tired of the black women slander in the comments about how I don’t like black women and how black women aren’t loved !!” Mario wrote on his Instagram story. “If you’re making these comments, I’m convinced YOU have a problem with black women.”

He followed up with a statement of affirmation: “Black women are loved and needed,” he added, closing with a series of emojis.

The wave of commentary comes as Mario’s personal life continues to be in the spotlight. His girlfriend, Esmeralda Rios, recently announced her pregnancy, and in August he shared a video of himself holding her baby bump with the caption, “It’s a whole universe in there! I can’t wait.” He has also been promoting new music, including his single Nobody But Us, which features Harlem model Juliette Soumah in the visual.

Still, some of the speculation may also be connected to Mario’s public support of Tory Lanez. The two collaborated on multiple records including “The Cry” from Lanez’s Chixtape 5 and “Main One,” which was later pulled from streaming. Mario wrote a letter of support for Lanez during his trial, which drew backlash from fans. In April 2024, Mario spoke about Lanez’s career, predicting a strong comeback after prison. “You already know how Tory is. He gon’ go crazy with the music,” he said, before adding high praise: “He’s one of the greatest writers of our generation, as far as urban music. He’s a great storyteller. Tory is incredible. He’s fire.”

By directly addressing the criticisms, Mario is attempting to shut down the narrative questioning his stance. His latest comments underline his belief in the value, love, and importance of Black women.