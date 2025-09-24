We reported how Ray J turned gave Kim Kardashian smoke, where he questioned her lack of financial support for Twitch star Kai Cenat’s fundraising efforts. Although Kim recently appeared on Cenat’s channel, Ray J accused her of showing up only for visibility without contributing to his goals.

Like we said we already spoke on that but now we have more from Ray J.

The chat quickly shifted into more serious claims when Ray J suggested that both Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, could be exposed to racketeering investigations.

Huh? RICO? Seems like a word people are throwing around a lot nowadays. Let’s unpack this.

Speaking alongside Chrisean Rock, he declared, “The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is going to be wild. I’m talking about being in the news every day.” His warning spread across socials, sparking debate about whether it was an inside scoop or a calculated provocation.

First off. Christian Rock? Okay. But let’s continue.

Ray J provided little evidence to back his statements but leaned on ominous language, claiming “the feds are coming” for Kardashian associates. He even argued the fallout could surpass other legal sagas, mentioning Sean “Diddy” Combs as a point of comparison. Earlier this year on the Tubi series TMZ Presents: United States V. Sean Combs: Inside the Diddy Trial, Ray J remarked, “If you told me that the Kardashians were being charged with racketeering, I might believe it.”

The singer also revisited his criticism of celebrities who appear on Cenat’s streams but fail to give back. “Old icons coming on Kai’s stream to promote themselves but don’t return the favor! No Twitch account even to try gifting him or engaging with the chat! SMH,” he said.

Ray J contrasted their lack of action with his own contribution, saying, “These individuals didn’t gift him anything. He’s trying to reach a million subs; Kim, Mariah, John Legend—all y’all… I gifted around 15,000 that night.” He ended his livestream by directly challenging other stars: “What have you done for our friend?”