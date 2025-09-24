Sean “Diddy” Combs is once again facing disturbing allegations as a former employee has taken legal action against him. According to CBS News, Deonte Nash, who previously worked as Combs’ stylist, filed a 37 page lawsuit on Wednesday accusing the 55 year old mogul and his label Bad Boy Entertainment of sexual battery, human trafficking, and false imprisonment.

In the complaint, Nash alleges, “Nash personally experienced sexual, physical, mental, and emotional abuse at the hands of Defendants during his ten year employment.” The filing outlines claims of “forced tests of loyalty and manipulation, sexual harassment and sexual assaults, physical violence and manhandling, labor trafficking, threats of harm, and threats of death.” Nash further asserted that he was sexually assaulted by Combs on “multiple occasions.”

One incident described in the filing alleges that after Nash and Casandra “Cassie” Ventura went to dinner without approval, Combs punished him by body slamming and choking him. Another claim describes a terrifying chase where Combs and his security team allegedly pursued Nash on the freeway at nearly 100 miles per hour, forcing him to cut off his headlights to escape. Nash said the ordeal left him convinced he could not seek help from authorities.

Combs’ legal team strongly denied the accusations, providing a statement to VIBE through Erica Wolff and or Diddy’s legal team:

“Mr. Nash is another opportunist looking to profit off his proximity to celebrity. This complaint is riddled with falsehoods and stands in stark contrast to the record that has already been established in court. Mr. Combs has dedicated his life and career to uplifting artists, creating opportunities, and building one of the most influential cultural enterprises in the world. Mr. Nash’s tabloid style accusations are insulting not only to Mr. Combs, but also to the countless individuals who worked honorably and professionally within his companies. In court, the truth will prevail, as it did in his criminal trial: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman. Mr. Combs looks forward to clearing his name again in a court of law where truth matters.”

The lawsuit marks the latest in a series of legal battles surrounding the music executive, as allegations against him continue to fuel public scrutiny and debate.