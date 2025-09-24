The Philadelphia Phillies sent a thunderous message to the rest of the National League on Tuesday night, erupting for a franchise-record eight home runs in an 11-1 demolition of the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. The explosion not only snapped Miami’s seven-game win streak but also reminded everyone why Philly owns the second-best record in baseball; trailing only the NL Central-leading Brewers as the postseason looms.

Just 24 hours earlier, the Marlins had stolen a dramatic 6-5 win in 11 innings, erasing a gem from Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez, who had tossed seven scoreless frames with six strikeouts. This time around, Philadelphia made sure there was no such heartbreak.

The night began quietly as both teams struggled to cash in on early opportunities, with the Phillies leaving three runners stranded in the first two innings. But everything changed in the fourth, when the bats woke up and never stopped.

Kyle Schwarber, the National League’s home run leader, opened the fireworks in the third with his 55th blast of the year, a towering shot to dead center that tied the game 1-1 and brought him within three of Ryan Howard’s single-season franchise record. The slugging continued from there. Edmundo Sosa crushed a solo homer to deep center in the fourth, and Bryson Stott followed with a blast to right-center in the same inning, putting Philadelphia firmly in control.

Sosa wasn’t done. On the first pitch of the sixth inning, he launched his second homer of the night, this one to right-center, extending the lead even further. Then Schwarber returned to the plate and smashed No. 56 in the seventh, moving just two shy of Howard’s mark. Alec Bohm followed Schwarber immediately with a solo shot to nearly the same spot, and the floodgates opened.

Nick Castellanos reached with a single before Otto Kemp crushed a two-run homer, the Phillies’ third blast of the inning. And just when it seemed the onslaught might finally slow, Sosa stepped back in and delivered his third homer of the night, capping a record-setting power surge that rewrote the Phillies’ history books.

The eight-homer performance broke a franchise record Philadelphia had set less than a month ago on August 28. Sosa’s three-homer game was the centerpiece of the rout, but the power was contagious across the lineup as the Phillies flexed their muscle in emphatic fashion.

For Schwarber, the night brought him within striking distance of Howard’s single-season record of 58, a mark that has stood since 2006. With just days left in the regular season, the slugger has a real shot at rewriting that chapter of Phillies history as well.

Philadelphia’s statement win came after they had already clinched the NL East last week when the Dodgers beat San Francisco, eliminating the Giants from postseason contention. Now, with the playoffs on the horizon, the Phillies are locked in and swinging for October glory and if Tuesday night is any indication, they might just be the most dangerous offense in baseball.