The Young Thug legal drama isn’t quite over. As the Atlanta emcee readies the release of his upcoming studio album “UY Scuti,” his legal battles in Georgia continue to intensify. State prosecutors have filed an appeal targeting a recent ruling that allowed the rapper to reclaim assets seized in the high profile YSL RICO case. Those items include $150,000 in cash, luxury cars, and an extensive jewelry collection.

The State of Georgia has filed an appeal to try to reverse the ruling that gave Young Thug all his seized property back. pic.twitter.com/eHkLKIG4vW — THUGGERDAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) September 23, 2025

According to ThuggerDaily, the Fulton County Court of Appeals is reviewing the matter after Judge Paige Reese Whitaker ruled in favor of Young Thug last month. Judge Whitaker noted that prosecutors failed to meet filing deadlines without proper justification. “I believe that the court has no choice under current case law and legislative guidelines but to grant this dismissal,” she explained in her decision as reported by Billboard.

Deputy District Attorney Jeff DiSantis expressed frustration with the outcome in comments to Fox 5. “We are puzzled that Judge Whitaker dismissed the case based on a timeline proposed by defense counsel. This timeline included a trial date set by the court. We are currently reviewing our options for appeal given this unusual procedural background,” he said, emphasizing the lingering uncertainty around the case.

Despite the legal turbulence, Young Thug is moving forward with “UY Scuti,” his first full length album since his release from jail. Slated for September 26, the project marks his fourth studio record. While the official tracklist has not been confirmed, heavy speculation points to appearances from Future, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Ken Carson, and Mariah the Scientist.

Controversy may also play a role in shaping the project’s direction. Recent leaks of jail call recordings stirred backlash across socials after Young Thug appeared to criticize peers including Future, Drake, and Travis Scott. He has also spoken publicly about infidelity involving Mariah the Scientist. These revelations add further intrigue to the anticipation surrounding the album and its collaborations.