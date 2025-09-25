Alycia Baumgardner vs Leila Beaudoin Co-Main Events Jake vs Tank on Netflix

Most Valuable Promotions and Netflix announced that undisputed super featherweight world champion Alycia “The Bomb” Baumgardner will defend her WBA, WBO, and IBF titles against Canada’s Leila Beaudoin on November 14 at Miami’s Kaseya Center. The fight, scheduled for 12 three-minute rounds, co-headlines Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis and will stream live globally on Netflix. Baumgardner has vacated her WBC belt to compete under equal rules with men’s championship bouts.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 23: Alycia Baumgardner and Leila Beaudoin face off during a press conference at Kaseya Center on September 23, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix)

The card also features WBA super lightweight champion Gary Russell defending against undefeated challenger Andy Hiraoka, and MVP’s rising stars, including unified super bantamweight champion Ellie Scotney and WBC strawweight champion Yokasta Valle. Scotney will become the youngest UK boxer to fight for an undisputed title, while Valle defends her title in a historic bout. Additional bouts include Avious Griffin vs Cesar Francis in the welterweight division.

Baumgardner, ranked among the world’s top pound-for-pound boxers, emphasized equality in boxing and the importance of 12-round fights for women. Beaudoin enters with a near-flawless record and is poised to challenge for the top spot. MVP CEO Nakisa Bidarian called the card a landmark night showcasing champions taking risks, chasing greatness, and breaking barriers in women’s boxing.

Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis headlines a high-profile showdown between two of boxing’s biggest stars, marking MVP’s third live Netflix event in 12 months and promising a historic night of championship boxing.