You have to be from NYC or at least live there for a while to know this but for most New Yorkers, commuting on the MTA can feel like a grind. Now, Cardi B is stepping in to add some personality to the daily ride.

“Ride safe, keep it cute, and keep it moving!"



We teamed up with NYC's own @iamcardib on PSAs that will play in subway stations across our system. pic.twitter.com/Kie7b7L2q0 — MTA (@MTA) September 23, 2025

On Tuesday, September 23, the MTA revealed that the Bronx born superstar has officially recorded a series of public service announcements for subway stations across the city. The rollout came with behind the scenes clips of Cardi in the booth, bringing her signature flair to the messages.

“We’re walking here! Steps are for stepping, not sitting. Move it, bucko!” Cardi declares in one clip. She also reminds riders to do their part: “These trains don’t move without you, so make sure you pay that fare and keep it real. Stop subway surfing! Ride safe, keep it cute, and keep it moving. Okurrrr!”

The announcements will play on loudspeakers at stations throughout the system, giving commuters a dose of Cardi’s energy while they navigate the rush.

Known for repping her hometown in everything she does, Cardi B’s new role with the MTA offers a playful reminder of city rules while doubling as a cultural moment for New Yorkers who now get to hear her voice on their everyday journey.