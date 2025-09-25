Another day another crisis for Chrisean Rock, who’s latest Vegas getaway has landed her in more trouble. The reality star was slapped with a $1,000 fine following a stay at the MGM Grand that caught the attention of both police and Child Protective Services.

So here’s what’s what. Rock and her boyfriend, rapper HoodTrophy Bino, checked into the hotel on Thursday, September 19, and stayed through Monday, September 23. When staff entered the room after checkout, they reportedly found a mess that included empty alcohol bottles, piles of clothes, and even a nitrous oxide tank. Hotel management also cited evidence of smoking inside the suite, which resulted in Bino, whose name was on the reservation, being fined.

The alleged drama, however, started before the couple even unpacked. On the same afternoon they arrived, viewers watching their Instagram Live stream called authorities after spotting children in the background. By 4:50 p.m., Las Vegas police and CPS officers were at the door. Bino filmed as law enforcement entered, while Rock could be heard off-camera. The visit ended without charges, and the couple was allowed to continue their stay.

For Rock, though, the incident adds to a growing list of legal troubles. She was first arrested in Oklahoma in 2020 on drug-related charges. This past June, she was taken into custody again on warrants tied to that case, extradited back to Oklahoma, and served time before being released in September.

Wild times.