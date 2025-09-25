Prime Video Announces Season Two of ‘FACEOFF: Inside the NHL’

Prime Video has released the trailer for season two of FACEOFF: Inside the NHL, produced by Box To Box and NHL Productions. The new season premieres October 3 and will stream exclusively on Prime Video across more than 240 countries and territories.

The docuseries provides behind-the-scenes access to the league’s top players and teams, exploring their dedication, skill, and sacrifices. Season two features NHL stars including Sidney Crosby, Anže Kopitar, Seth Jarvis, Brad Marchand, William Nylander, Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk, and Zach Werenski.

Episode one follows Brady Tkachuk as he establishes his identity apart from his Stanley Cup-winning brother, Matthew Tkachuk. Episode two addresses the tragic deaths of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, highlighting the resilience of family, teammates, and community. Other episodes showcase Crosby and Kopitar, Seth Jarvis and the Carolina Hurricanes, William Nylander’s role in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ playoff run, and the Florida Panthers’ ‘Rat Kings’ pursuit of hockey immortality alongside Matthew Tkachuk and Brad Marchand.

Executive producers for the series include James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin of Box To Box, Steve Mayer for NHL Productions, and Daniel Amigone.

FACEOFF season two promises an intimate look at the NHL’s top talent, their personal journeys, and the intense pressures of one of the world’s most demanding sports, all through unprecedented access for hockey fans.