Authorities in Portland are investigating a fire that damaged Ice Cube’s tour bus early Tuesday morning, just hours after the legendary West Coast rapper performed at the Moda Center on his “Truth To Power” Tour.

According to city officials, firefighters were called to the scene near Southwest Oak Street and Broadway after reports of flames coming from the wheel well of a chartered tour bus parked downtown. Crews quickly extinguished the burning tire and worked to ventilate heavy smoke from the vehicle, preventing further damage.

No injuries were reported, and Ice Cube’s team confirmed that everyone on board was safe. A spokesperson for the hip hop icon issued a statement on his behalf, saying the incident didn’t feel like a targeted act.

“I’m not taking this incident as a personal attack,” Cube said. “A coward like that would burn anybody’s property that was out there at the time.”

Investigators are now reviewing nearby surveillance footage and gathering evidence to determine how the fire started and whether foul play was involved.

Cube, who was in Portland as part of his current tour, has not announced any changes to his schedule following the incident.