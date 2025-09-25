Tank Davis Shrugs Off Jake Paul’s Size Advantage in Upcoming Fight

At Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Jake “El Gallo de Dorado” Paul stood face to face to promote their upcoming clash on Friday, November 14. The bout is set to headline a stacked night of boxing under the bright lights of Miami.

Paul, who carries a record of 12-1 with 7 knockouts, is stepping into the ring against one of the sport’s most decorated champions. Davis remains undefeated at 30-0-1 with 28 knockouts and has held titles across three weight divisions.

When asked about Paul’s relative inexperience, Davis pointed to the short amount of time Paul has been in the sport. “We just gotta wait and see come November the 14th… how long you been boxing? Five years. We’ll see what he’s about,” Davis said.

Davis also addressed Paul’s physical size advantage but downplayed it as a deciding factor. “We know that Jake is much bigger than me… but we just gotta be smart when we get in there. And that’s when my experience is gonna play a big factor,” he added.

The fight is expected to draw massive attention as Paul looks to prove himself against one of boxing’s elite champions, while Davis aims to extend his undefeated record.