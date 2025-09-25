Jake Paul Says Tank Accepted His ‘Most Risky Fight’ with This Matchup

Jake “El Gallo de Dorado” Paul and Gervonta “Tank” Davis came face to face at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, as anticipation builds for their high-stakes matchup on Friday, November 14.

Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis Face Off Ahead of Netflix Mega-Fight

Paul, who enters the fight with a record of 12-1 and 7 knockouts, acknowledged the challenge of facing an undefeated three-division world champion in Davis, whose record stands at 30-0-1 with 28 knockouts. Calling it the toughest fight of his career from an experience standpoint, Paul said Davis’s skill and dominance will force him to be “the most locked in” he has ever been.

Fans can expect a stacked card featuring world championship bouts leading into the headline clash. Paul called the event a chance for the two biggest names in American boxing to collide, with both fighters looking to deliver a knockout performance.

“This is the most risky fight that Gervonta could take in boxing,” Paul said, adding that while the talk will continue outside the ring, the action inside will define the night.

Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis takes place November 14 at Kaseya Center in Miami.