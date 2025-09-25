Kith is celebrating its hometown team, the New York Yankees, with a new collection created in partnership with Major League Baseball. The collaboration highlights the Yankees’ World Series championships through a diverse range of apparel, accessories, equipment, and collectibles.

The campaign, starring actor Jason Alexander, launches on Friday, September 26. Ahead of the main drop, a special edition of the Monday Program will be released on September 22. For this preview, Kith and the Yankees worked with MLB’s official bat supplier, Victus, to design a crystal-encrusted collectible bat. Handmade over three days, the bat is covered with more than 8,700 Montana Blue and Clear stones and arrives in an acrylic display case with a certificate of authenticity. Additional Monday Program offerings include co-branded Rawlings Heart of the Hide Mitts, collector’s baseballs, and wooden bats engraved with every Yankees World Series victory.

The apparel assortment pays tribute to the Yankees’ championship history, with retro-inspired pieces from Kith’s Classics line. Highlights include the Coaches Jacket, Pinehurst Sherpa Jacket, and Nelson Crewneck, alongside novelty outerwear such as the Corduroy Avery Bomber and Wyona Full-Zip. Kith also extends its partnership with AVIREX, reimagining the Flight Jacket in three variations, including one featuring every Yankees championship year.

Accessories include New Era headwear, a redesigned K40 Duffle, embroidered socks, and collectible leather patches. Lifestyle goods round out the mix with co-branded area rugs, a Yankees-themed Kith Backgammon Set, and commemorative license plates.

The collection also features a continuation of Ronnie Fieg’s partnership with Clarks Originals, introducing two Sunderland silhouettes crafted from premium grain leather in Yankees colorways, complete with gold foil branding and embossed logos.

Kith for the New York Yankees releases globally on September 26 at 11 AM EST across Kith shops, Kith.com, and the Kith App.