Lil Wayne is bringing his artist-curated festival Lil’ WeezyAna Fest back to New Orleans for its 10th anniversary on November 1 at Smoothie King Center. The annual festival, hosted by Wayne since 2015, celebrates his hometown and the city’s musical history while providing a homecoming experience for fans.

Tickets will be available through artist presale on September 24 at 8AM PT/10AM CT, with general sales starting September 26 at the same time. The festival has previously featured performances by NBA Youngboy, Jeezy, Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane, Meek Mill, Saweetie, Migos, Yo Gotti, and 2 Chainz, with surprise guest appearances from Drake, Nicki Minaj, Birdman, and more. Last year included a Hot Boys reunion featuring Lil Wayne, Juvenile, B.G., and Turk, which led to a multi-city tour.

Lil’ WeezyAna Fest is part of Live Nation Urban’s growing slate of events, including The Roots Picnic, BET Experience, and Davido’s “The 5IVE ALIVE TOUR.” The company recently launched the Live Nation Urban Creator Network in partnership with Breakr, connecting Black creators with brands and expanding influencer marketing opportunities nationwide.

Fans can expect an unforgettable night of live music, surprises, and celebrations as Lil Wayne marks a decade of Lil’ WeezyAna Fest in his hometown.