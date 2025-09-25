Hip Hop vlogger DJ Akademiks is being legally compelled to disclose the source of sealed court documents he allegedly leaked ahead of the trial involving Tory Lanez and the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Three years ago, a Houston rapper first accused Akademiks of releasing the sensitive legal papers, which were related to the trial where Tory Lanez was charged with shooting Megan in the foot.

According to a report by Vibe, Megan Thee Stallion’s legal team has now filed a motion requesting a judge to order DJ Akademiks to testify and reveal who granted him access to the sealed documents.

During a sit-down with Megan’s legal counsel in August, Akademiks took a firm stance, stating that he would “never reveal” his anonymous source unless he was “under a court order” to do so. Megan’s current legal action seeks to make that court order a reality.