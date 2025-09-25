That was quick. Leland Wayne aka Metro Boomin has been found not liable in the civil case brought against him by Vanessa LeMaistre, officially closing a legal battle that had captured headlines across the music world. A Los Angeles court dismissed the claims this week, siding fully with the Grammy winning producer.

In case you missed it, LeMaistre alleged that during a 2016 encounter, she was placed in a vulnerable state after consuming Xanax and alcohol at Metro’s studio, later claiming he exploited her. Metro firmly denied the accusations from the outset, insisting that all interactions were consensual.

The disturbing case quickly became heated. On the first day of trial, LeMaistre’s legal team requested a mistrial after Metro’s defense referenced a supposed prior consensual encounter between the two, something she flatly denied. Her attorneys argued that the claim should never have been raised without advance notice, telling the court, “If plaintiff’s counsel had received appropriate notice and a hearing was conducted, the assertion that plaintiff engaged in consensual sex with the defendant before the alleged assault would have been barred.”

Despite those objections, the court ultimately found no grounds to support LeMaistre’s claims, ruling in Metro’s favor across the board. The decision brings an end to a closely watched trial that had raised questions about consent, credibility, and the pressures of public scrutiny in high profile cases.

Guess Leland Wayne can finally move on with his life.