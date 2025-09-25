Miguel is stepping into fatherhood with a clear boundary in place. His son’s face will remain off limits to the public eye. Earlier this month, fans learned that the Grammy winning singer and creative director Margaret Zhang quietly welcomed a son named Angelito, who recently celebrated his first birthday. Zhang shared a heartfelt video from the celebration, but the child’s face was intentionally blurred.

Speaking with our friends at TMZ Hip Hop at Los Angeles International Airport, Miguel explained the decision. “This world is crazy!!!” he said, pointing to his responsibility to shield Angelito from the chaos of fame and the constant exposure that comes with it.

The veteran artist, who has not released a studio album in eight years, has shifted much of his attention toward family life. While his public appearances have been limited, he emphasized that fatherhood has become a driving force behind his creativity.

Miguel and Zhang’s choice to share their son on their own terms reflects their commitment to privacy, prioritizing a family first introduction rather than a calculated public reveal. That approach, Miguel suggested, will guide how they move forward as parents in the spotlight.

Angelito has also been a major influence on Miguel’s upcoming music. He revealed that his new album CAOS, officially set for release on October 23, was deeply shaped by the experience of becoming a father and the emotions that followed.

Cheers to fatherhood.