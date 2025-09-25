Time to move on. Gotta be strong. That part. Offset’s latest post has the internet buzzing about his love life, drawing Cardi B, Dreka Gates, Kevin Gates, and NFL player Stefon Diggs into the same swirl of speculation.

The Atlanta rapper recently reshared Dreka Gates’ red themed photoshoot on his Instagram Story, pairing the images with his own track Different Species. He layered the clip with the line, “Shawty a baddie, she belong to me,” a move fans quickly read as more than casual support.

Oh but way, within hours, the repost racked up over 130,000 views on X, fueling talk that Offset might be romantically linked to Dreka. The timing only intensified the rumors. Days earlier, Cardi B—Offset’s estranged wife—confirmed her pregnancy with Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs. Meanwhile, Dreka finalized her divorce from Kevin Gates earlier this year after nearly a decade of marriage.

In case you need a refresher on who’s who in the industry, Dreka, long known as Kevin Gates’ manager and business partner, has been building her own brand centered around fitness, lifestyle, and modeling. Her CandyLyne campaign, featured in the repost, was already trending, but Offset’s public co-sign sent it straight into gossip territory.