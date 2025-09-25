Major League Baseball is ushering in the 2025 postseason with a powerful new campaign that blends the drama of October baseball with the soul-stirring energy of music. Titled “October Hits Different,” the initiative pairs 13-time GRAMMY Award winner, producer, and visionary Pharrell Williams with the acclaimed Virginia-based choir Voices of Fire and a 25-piece live orchestra to deliver a performance that sets the stage for baseball’s biggest month of the year.

The campaign, which debuted across MLB platforms this week, captures the high-stakes magic of playoff baseball and reimagines it through the lens of sound and spectacle. On a perfectly manicured diamond, Pharrell conducts the orchestra and choir in a stirring rendition of “Are You Ready?” — the official anthem of the 2025 postseason. The track, from Voices of Fire’s new album OPHANIM produced entirely by Pharrell, underscores a highlight reel of some of the season’s most electrifying plays from stars like Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Kyle Schwarber, and Cal Raleigh.

“Virginia taught me the power of music and community,” Pharrell said of the project. “Bringing Voices of Fire to the Postseason stage shows how those same forces of unity can come alive through sport.”

For MLB, the campaign is more than just an ad. It’s an atmosphere. By merging the power of live orchestration, gospel-infused vocals, and high-octane baseball highlights, “October Hits Different” transforms the postseason into something larger than the game itself. It mirrors the intensity, anticipation, and artistry that define the road to the World Series, elevating each moment on the field into an unforgettable performance.

“With ‘October Hits Different,’ we wanted to capture the spectacle of the Postseason through music that feels just as monumental,” said Uzma Rawn Dowler, MLB Chief Marketing Officer. “The anthem by Voices of Fire, produced in collaboration with Pharrell and backed by a live orchestra, reflects the passion and intensity of the journey to the World Series and embodies the excitement of October baseball.”

The campaign is part of MLB’s ongoing “Baseball Is Something Else” brand series and will run throughout the postseason in :60, :30, and :15 ad formats across MLB Network, MLB.com, MLB.TV, and major broadcast partners including FOX, ESPN, TBS, and Univision. Social content will roll out across MLB’s platforms, amplifying the postseason’s most dramatic storylines with Pharrell’s signature sound.

The 2025 MLB Postseason kicks off September 30 with the Wild Card Series, followed by the Division Series on October 4, the ALCS and NLCS beginning October 12 and 13, and the 121st World Series presented by Capital One starting October 24 on FOX.

As the lights get brighter and the stakes rise, “October Hits Different” reminds fans that the postseason is more than just baseball and this October, the soundtrack hits just as hard as the action on the field.