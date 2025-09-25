A process server was arrested in Leawood, Kansas, on September 15 after allegedly attempting to serve deposition papers to Taylor Swift on behalf of Justin Baldoni’s legal team.

Police identified the man as 43-year-old Justin Lee Fisher, who was taken into custody outside Travis Kelce’s gated estate. Authorities said Fisher was charged with trespassing after allegedly “jumping the fence onto a private residence in a private neighborhood.”

Neither Swift nor Kelce was reported injured or directly involved in the incident. The case remains under investigation.