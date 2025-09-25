Following the frightening moment when Cleveland Guardians catcher David Fry took a 99.6 mph fastball to the face earlier this week, conversations around player safety and possible helmet upgrades have reignited across Major League Baseball. But one former MVP says the league shouldn’t rush into sweeping changes just yet.

Jimmy Rollins, the 2007 National League MVP and cornerstone of the Phillies’ 2008 World Series championship team, shared his perspective on the debate and believes a facemask mandate for hitters isn’t necessary. Speaking to TMZ Sports at LAX, Rollins expressed that while Fry’s injury was “unfortunate and tough to watch,” equipment changes should remain a personal choice for players.

“That’s a personal thing,” Rollins said. “As a hitter, [a face guard] may be distracting. And you don’t want something to distract you. Because at the end of the day, stats count. You’ve got to be up there and hit.”

Rollins, who played most of his 17-year career with a standard ear flap helmet and no additional protection, understands firsthand how dangerous a high-velocity fastball can be. He recalled being hit in the head by a pitch from former Cy Young winner Cliff Lee during his playing days; a moment that gave him a deeper empathy for Fry’s current situation.

“I know today he’s probably not doing good,” Rollins added, noting that recovery from such an incident is as much mental as it is physical.

Fry, who suffered facial and nasal fractures from the pitch, is expected to miss at least the next month and a half while he recovers. Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said that despite the severity of the injuries, Fry is expected to make a full recovery.

Oh my god, I hope David Fry is okay. What a terrible scene in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/00Kx2JOSYF — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) September 24, 2025

While some fans and analysts have called for MLB commissioner Rob Manfred to consider mandatory C-flaps or expanded face protection on helmets, Rollins believes the game’s current approach, allowing players to decide what they’re most comfortable with, should remain in place.

“Each player knows what they need to feel confident in the box,” Rollins said. “You can’t legislate comfort.”

As the debate continues, Fry’s injury serves as a stark reminder of the risks hitters face every time they step into the batter’s box and the balance MLB must strike between safety and player preference.