The San Diego Padres may be headed into October without one of their biggest stars. Just a day after clinching a postseason berth on an 11th-inning walk-off single against the Milwaukee Brewers, the club is now facing uncertainty around Fernando Tatis Jr., who has missed two straight games due to what’s being described as an “undisclosed illness.”

While San Diego still holds the second Wild Card spot in the National League — and remains within striking distance of the NL West crown in the final week of the regular season — Tatis’ status is suddenly a major concern. NBC 7 San Diego’s Darnay Tripp reported Tuesday that the 25-year-old remains sidelined as he continues to battle the illness. Padres coaches and medical staff opted to keep him away from baseball activities and even the dugout to focus on his recovery.

With the postseason just six days away, the organization is hopeful that Tatis will be ready when the lights are brightest. But the fact that he’s still not well enough to rejoin the team suggests the illness could be more serious than initially thought. The Padres are expected to be cautious with their franchise cornerstone, and ideally, he’ll get a few at-bats before the regular season wraps up this weekend.

Tatis has been a key part of San Diego’s offense this year, slashing .267 with 23 home runs, 66 RBIs, and a 122 wRC+. His presence in the lineup would be critical as the Padres look to make a deep playoff run — but for now, his postseason status remains uncertain.