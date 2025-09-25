What’s love got to do with it? Apparently everything when it comes to Teyana Taylor, who is letting the world know that she and actor Aaron Pierre are in a happy and secure place. The singer and actress recently stopped by Sherri and opened up about her relationship, playfully referring to Pierre by her nickname for him, “apple pie.”

Quoting Luther Vandross, Taylor smiled and sang, “Never Too Much,” before adding, “Never too much apple pie.” She admitted that just hearing his name makes her blush, calling him “apple pie with a la mode.” She added, “I feel good. And it feels good to feel good.”

During the episode, a guest in the audience asked Taylor about her formula for finding love. She responded with advice rooted in vulnerability and openness. “I think the most important thing is, no matter where you come from, whether it’s a heartbreak, wherever, I think the best thing is to be willing to love unarmored,” she said.

She continued, “I think if you come with a wall built, it’ll block your blessings, you know? And who that person is, may not be who that person was. So it’s kind of like, I walk a straight line, unarmored, and I walk a straight line ready to receive whatever is mine to hold.”

With her words and her glow, Taylor made it clear that her relationship with Pierre is grounded in security, joy, and a willingness to embrace love fully.