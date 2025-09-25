If you have been following all the Tory Lanez legal drama, it seems like he’s asking a federal judge to protect him from being further pulled into Megan Thee Stallion’s ongoing defamation case against commentator Milagro Gramz. Megan alleges Gramz spread false claims about the 2020 shooting that resulted in Lanez’s conviction, and the lawsuit has become one of the most closely watched legal disputes in hip hop.

Get this, on September 24, Lanez’s legal team filed a motion for a protective order, arguing that forcing his involvement would create an unfair burden and potentially jeopardize his pending criminal appeal. The motion read, “Daystar Peterson (‘Mr. Peterson’), by counsel, respectfully moves for a Protective Order under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 26(c).” His attorneys emphasized that Lanez is not a party in Pete v. Cooper and warned that additional testimony could violate his constitutional rights.

The filing requested that the court block any attempts to compel Lanez to sit for depositions or, at the very least, limit discovery in line with federal rules and precedent. Lanez’s lawyers also claimed unequal treatment, pointing out that others tied to the case, including DJ Akademiks and Caesar McDowell—did not face the same level of scrutiny during questioning.

Meanwhile, Megan’s defamation suit has broadened. DJ Akademiks has been ordered to testify and disclose the source of a leaked DNA report, while streamer Adin Ross has tried, unsuccessfully so far, to avoid deposition.

The court has yet to decide on Lanez’s request, but the outcome could shape how deeply he becomes entangled in Megan’s wider legal fight.