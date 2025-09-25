President Donald Trump criticized ABC after Disney reversed a brief suspension and restored Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, writing that he “can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back” and that the White House had been told the show was canceled.

ABC first announced it was pulling Kimmel off the air on September 17 after backlash over his remarks about the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Disney later said the show would return, a decision that prompted continued debate and station preemptions by some affiliates.

Trump called the reinstatement politically motivated and said he might “test ABC” over the matter.