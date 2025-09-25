Online gaming has transformed into a popular form of entertainment for many people around the world. While there were limited video games on the market in the early days of the video gaming industry, nowadays there are a wide variety of video games with interesting themes and concepts. With this in mind, let’s explore the various types of popular music themed video games available to play.

Firstly, music in video games is incredibly popular because it lets people enjoy music in a fun, interactive way. Instead of just listening with their headphones, players can play along, dance, or control the rhythm themselves. This means that players are more involved in the experience, giving a new meaning to their favourite songs and helping them to broaden their music catalogue by being exposed to new artists.

Online Slots

The theme of music isn’t just restricted to video games but can also be seen in online casino games. For example, casino fans who like the fast-paced, simple nature of slots games can explore a vast catalogue of music-themed slots games such as Guns N’ Roses and Michael Jackson:King of Pop. These slots feature unique soundtracks, ambient sounds and songs from your favourite artists. This creates an exciting experience as you can spin reels while listening to familiar tunes. If you aren’t as familiar with some bands or singers, these slots also offer you the chance to explore new genres and grow accustomed to how slots operate in a fun way. On the other hand, music fans may enjoy the nostalgia of playing games relating to their beloved artists.

Guitar Hero

Of course, Guitar Hero is one of the most popular video games in the music genre. In this game, players can take on the persona of a rockstar, with the chance to play along to songs such as “Smoke on the Water” by Deep Purple and “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” by Joan Jett. Guitar Hero 2 improves the player experience even more as it features more than 40 popular licensed songs which you play on a guitar controller, including “Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses and “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd. Players are required to simulate playing a guitar by pressing buttons on a guitar-shaped controller and strumming in time with the music. Colorful notes will flash up on the screen letting you know what buttons to press. The second version also has multiplayer mode, letting you jam with your friends.

Beat Saber

Furthermore, Beat Saber is a great music game because it lets you swing lightsabers to the beat of songs in virtual reality. The game features a variety of songs across different genres, such as pop to electronic, with regular updates adding new tracks to keep your gaming sessions fresh and exciting. Beat Saber also allows players to create custom maps for the game, so you can play any song you’re willing to program. This game allows you to listen to music in an interactive way with high quality graphics making the experience even more immersive.

Rock Band

Moreover, Rock Band is a standout music game because it lets players form a virtual band. Like Guitar Hero, Rock Band allows people to play other instruments like the drums or keyboard, or even to sing, making it incredibly fun to play with friends. Players can expect to hear songs from old favorites such as The Beatles and Queen as well as songs from modern artists. As the game has multiplayer mode, you can also turn playing songs into a competition with your friends. Alternatively, if you want to be a solo artist, you can listen to whatever song you like and test your musical skills along the way.

Just Dance

Just Dance took the world by storm when it was released in 2009 and was available on the Nintendo Wii. Even today, people are trying to replicate the dances on screen with their PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch. This game features easy-to-follow dance routines, making it the perfect way to keep fit with exciting routines. Some of the songs featured on this game include “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars, “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran, and “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd. Players can challenge themselves by accumulating points for accuracy and style. It’s the perfect game to play when you’re hosting your friends or want to have fun alone, allowing you burn calories while listening to upbeat tunes.

Overall, in a sea of exciting video games, one popular gaming niche that stands out is music. Nowadays, there are many video games created around music themes such as Guns N’ Roses, Guitar Hero and Beat Saber. If you are on the hunt to discover new music, why not try out one of these popular music-themed games?