The original Top Model, and multi-hyphenate, Tyra Banks is headed back to Bel-Air, bringing her star power to the fourth and final season of the hit Peacock reboot. More than three decades after she played Jackie Ames, Will’s Philly ex, in the original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the supermodel and entrepreneur is stepping into a new role that connects to the Banks family in surprising ways.

Here’s what we know. This time around, the 51 year old is set to portray a bold former college classmate of Aunt Viv, played by Cassandra Freeman. The reunion between the two characters promises tension and nostalgia, though full details of her storyline are being kept under wraps.

What’s more, the upcoming season will mark the show’s conclusion, a decision announced in December 2024. Unlike its earlier runs of 10 episodes, the final chapter will consist of eight, as Will (Jabari Banks) and the rest of the Banks household step into new challenges.

In case you missed the previous throwback stars, Banks joins a long list of special appearances that have added layers of legacy and star power to the reboot. Past cameos have included original cast members Tatyana Ali, Joseph Marcell, Vernee Watson-Johnson, and Daphne Maxwell Reid, as well as an eclectic mix of names like Saweetie, Vic Mensa, Andra Day, Bill Bellamy, Dulé Hill, DK Metcalf, and Marlon Wayans.

According to the official description from Peacock:

“In season four of Peacock’s successful one-hour drama series ‘Bel-Air,’ Will tries to balance the fun and excitement of senior year with the expectations that have brought him to this moment. Carlton tests his own resolve as he deals with the fallout of some very big decisions that could threaten his future. Together, both boys will help each other through this pivotal time in their lives. An unexpected power shift will threaten the brotherhood between Phil and Geoffrey, whose loyalties to the Banks family will be tested. Viv struggles with reinventing herself as she looks at motherhood from a different perspective. It’s Ashley’s freshman year in high school and she’s working through a rebellious phase but quickly learns that the status quo may no longer serve her. Hilary goes on a journey of self-exploration.”

With Tyra Banks stepping back into the world of Bel-Air, fans can expect a mix of nostalgia and fresh drama as the series closes its run.