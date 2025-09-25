Metro Boomin is currently in the middle of a civil trial in Los Angeles after being accused by Vanessa LeMaistre of exploiting her during an alleged 2016 incident. The case became public this week as opening arguments laid out sharply different accounts of what happened.

LeMaistre’s attorneys argued that a combination of Xanax and alcohol left her unable to consent during an encounter at Metro’s studio. Metro has denied the claims, maintaining that any interaction between them was consensual.

On Wednesday, rapper Young Thug made an appearance in court to stand by the producer. Speaking with journalist Nancy Dillon of Rolling Stone, he explained,

“I’m just here to support him. He’s a longtime friend.” His presence highlighted how personal and professional ties in the hip hop world often overlap during moments of public scrutiny.

The trial has already seen heated exchanges. LeMaistre’s legal team filed a request for mistrial after Metro’s attorneys brought up what they described as a prior sexual encounter between the two. LeMaistre has denied any previous relationship, and her lawyers pushed back strongly in court, stating, “If plaintiff’s counsel was provided fair warning and a hearing was held, the claim that plaintiff engaged in consensual sex with the defendant prior to the sexual assault would have been precluded.” They argued that the reference should never have been introduced.