A deadly collision in Indianapolis has left one man dead and a popular YouTuber facing serious prison time after investigators say reckless drunk driving caused the crash.

According to police, the incident occurred when a Dodge Charger driven by 26-year-old Camacho Calleja slammed into a GMC Yukon traveling southbound, forcing the SUV into a utility pole. A passenger in the Yukon, identified as Radford, was ejected from the vehicle and later pronounced dead at Methodist Hospital. The driver, a Lyft employee, survived but suffered two broken ribs.

Authorities say Camacho Calleja admitted through a translator that he had been drinking heavily at a downtown bar before the collision. He told investigators he sped through the intersection as the light changed from green to yellow. A passenger riding with him confirmed they had consumed “a lot of alcohol” that night and revealed Calleja had run multiple red lights before the crash.

Data from the Charger’s Airbag Control Module painted an even more disturbing picture of the moments leading up to the impact. The car was traveling 71 miles per hour just five seconds before the collision and accelerating to 94 mph barely a second before impact, nearly four times the posted 25 mph speed limit on East Ohio Street.

Calleja, whose 57 YouTube videos have amassed more than 35 million views, is currently being held at the Marion County Jail under a federal detainer. Marion County Prosecutor Rya Mears condemned his actions, calling the incident “reckless and preventable” and warning of the devastating consequences of impaired driving.

If convicted, Camacho Calleja faces decades behind bars. Radford’s death has reignited public concern over drunk driving and the urgent need for accountability when reckless decisions behind the wheel cost innocent lives.