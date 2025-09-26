The drama between Lil Meech, Celina Powell, and 50 Cent has taken another turn after Powell shared a phone call where Meech apologized for denying their relationship. On September 21, Powell posted the clip on her Gram Story, along with claims about Meech’s finances, substance use, and living arrangements.

In the recording, Meech is heard pleading, “I’m begging you, please delete this stuff. This is my reputation, bro. I apologize for saying what I said to you. Celine, I said that to get the post deleted, Celine. That’s not how I tried to make you seem. I apologize for that.”

Powell doubled down with further accusations, alleging that Meech has been living in Floyd Mayweather’s apartment without paying rent and that he was “10 pills deep” when she first posted about him. She even claimed the two had been linked since 2023, adding on her socials, “You said 50 Cent was bullying you while you were in rehab … all while measuring your lean … you wake up and immediately pop pills. Please, Demetrius, I know the real you!”

50 Cent wasted no time mocking the situation on his own Gram, jokingly imitating Meech’s apology and tying it back to BMF, the hit show they’ve clashed over in the past. “PLEASE, Please, please baby please stop this is my reputation. BMF done show over, but Yall street n****s so you know get it out the mud,” Fif wrote, clearly ridiculing Meech’s words.

Powell also had a message for 50, replying on her Story: “Love you boo @50cent should’ve listened when you said he’s a b***h. Wrap BMF up, it’s over.” In another post, she continued, “Lying on me but mad when I tell the truth about you is crazy bae.”

This feud isn’t new. Back in April, 50 Cent alleged he sent Meech to rehab after he reportedly showed up to the BMF set under the influence. At the time, Fif claimed, “People don’t know I had to send MeMe to rehab. Russell Hornsby peeped he was high on set, he started throwing up at a weapons test then Ian told me the little n**** had whippets in his truck. I said what the f*** is whippets, I look, it’s the s**t that be in Bebe guns.”

With Powell’s revelations and 50’s relentless trolling, the tension around Meech shows no signs of cooling off anytime soon.