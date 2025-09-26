50 Cent is turning Shreveport, Louisiana into a media epicenter. He just secured the green light to bring a massive entertainment district to downtown Shreveport. The city council officially approved his proposal, clearing the way for construction to begin as early as late this year or in the opening months of next.

According to KTBS, the Queens mogul is personally investing $50 million into the project. The development, called the Film and Entertainment Gateway Economic Development District, will impose a 2 percent sales tax within its boundaries, with all revenue funneled into a trust fund dedicated to redevelopment. Strict guidelines will determine how those funds can be used.

District A Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor highlighted the significance of the deal, telling reporters, “I think we need to note for the record this is one of the largest economic development deals in this city, in this region, that we’re having.”

50 shared his excitement directly with fans on the Gram, writing, “Positive vibes all roads lead to SHREVEPORT art, entertainment, music film&Television let’s work!”

This is not 50’s first Shreveport venture. Back in December 2024, he launched his G-Unit Film and Television studio by leasing the Millennium Studio. The move was hailed as a major step toward revitalizing Shreveport’s entertainment industry.

Councilwoman Taylor doubled down on that sentiment, saying, “We already know that 50 Cent is a mighty mogul in the entertainment business. But the residual effects for local businesses here is what’s going to be felt. We have rebranded Shreveport in the entertainment industry, and now we are considering ourselves back again as an entertainment mecca.”

With construction looming, Shreveport is set to become the next hub in 50 Cent’s growing empire, blending music, film, and culture into a bold new chapter for the city.