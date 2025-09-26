We are in a weird timeline. The crash outs are daily. No chill is the theme of every day. At least Adrien Broner is seeing the error in his ways after trying to make peace with Cam’ron following the boxer’s abrupt removal from the set of It Is What It Is. The incident, which played out live, sparked heavy chatter on socials as viewers watched Cam’ron shut things down after Broner’s comments toward co-host Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson crossed the line.

Broner took to the Gram days later to share a screenshot of a message he sent to Cam’ron, offering a direct apology. “Big bra as a man, I can truly apologize my na,” the boxer wrote. “I f with you heavy gang f*** all that internet s***… I hope there ain’t no bad blood between us… I’d love for you to be a part of this next chapter in my life.”

Cam’ron responded with his own message that hinted at brotherhood despite the fallout. “Thx for that bro. Cause I feel the same. I love you like a brother. And I’m here for whatever you need.” His words suggested that while the moment created tension, their bond remains intact.

The clash began when Broner repeatedly commented on Wilson’s looks despite being warned to stop. “You look good in person,” he said before quickly trying to soften his tone with, “I love you. I’m sorry. My bad y’all.” Cam’ron cut him off, visibly annoyed. “I asked you the first time… But you can’t violate, bro,” he told Broner before asking him to leave the set.

Afterward, Cam’ron addressed the incident, expressing his frustration with how things unraveled. He called Broner a “junkie” and clarified that the boxer had been invited mainly to bring extra energy to the show. “I just needed you for entertainment for the show,” Cam’ron said, signaling the disappointment behind his decision.

The back-and-forth highlights the delicate balance between friendship and professionalism in front of the cameras. For Cam’ron, it was about protecting his platform and his co-host. For Broner, the apology was a step toward repairing a relationship that still carries weight for him.