Cardi B sat down with Alex Cooper on this week’s episode of Call Her Daddy to discuss her new album Am I the Drama? and share candid thoughts on body image, plastic surgery, and public criticism.

The Grammy-winning rapper explained that her decision to undergo liposuction was not about insecurity but about wanting a curvier shape. “I do lipo so I could look thicker ’cause I’m naturally skinny,” Cardi said, pushing back against assumptions that surgery was tied to low self-esteem.

She also addressed misconceptions around the risks of surgery after childbirth, emphasizing that she takes her time before making any changes. “You have to wait six, seven months before you get any type of surgery after you have birth… I don’t want to die,” she noted.

While admitting outside criticism can be harsh, Cardi insisted she has always felt confident in her looks. “I used to make money off dancing naked before surgery. I was making thousands of dollars because of my looks,” she shared.

For Cardi, body enhancements are personal choices. “It’s almost like a wig. You change your wig every other day. Does that mean you’re insecure about your hair? No. I just like what I like.”

Her honesty underscores a larger message: confidence comes from within, regardless of others’ opinions. You can hear it from Cardi below.