Cardi B Reveals Her Ideal Threesome Scenario on Call Her Daddy

Cardi B joined Alex Cooper on this week’s episode of Call Her Daddy, where the rapper shared details about her ideal threesome fantasy.

“I would like, in a threesome, to have a really pretty faced girl that I really like, and we both sucking dick together,” Cardi admitted. She explained that she would prefer intimacy and passion over a mechanical back-and-forth. “Not just like, ‘My turn, your turn,’ but making out, clashing on it.”

When Cooper asked why she emphasized wanting a “pretty face,” Cardi said connection and attraction are essential. “It’s really passionate when you make out with girls. When you make out, period. I’m very passionate. I like to make love,” she added.

Cooper summed it up by saying the approach was about “coming together to make something beautiful,” which Cardi wholeheartedly agreed with.

The candid moment was one of many open conversations from Cardi, who continues to use platforms like Call Her Daddy to peel back layers of her personal life, fantasies, and views on intimacy.