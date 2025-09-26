Bad Bunny’s historic residency in Puerto Rico came with more than packed arenas and record breaking shows, but it also carried serious security risks.

Reports surfaced that the global superstar received a “credible death threat” during his 31 show run at San Juan’s José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, prompting both local authorities and federal agents to step in.

The threat was allegedly made online, and investigators believed the suspect may have been armed. While it has not been confirmed if anyone was detained, law enforcement presence was noticeably heightened, with the FBI joining local police to safeguard both the artist and tens of thousands of fans in attendance.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, pushed forward without canceling or altering the residency, which ran from July 11 through September 20. Titled No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí, the run was celebrated as a cultural milestone, cementing his status as Puerto Rico’s biggest musical ambassador.

Despite the looming concerns, no incidents disrupted the shows. Fans flooded socials with both concern for his safety and praise for his resilience, calling his decision to continue performing a testament to his dedication.

