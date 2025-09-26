Flau’jae Drops “Courtside” Video Featuring Waka Flocka Flame

Musician and NCAA basketball star Flau’jae has released the official video for her latest single “Courtside” featuring Waka Flocka Flame through Roc Nation Distribution. The track, already spotlighted in the NFL’s Songs of the Season 2025 campaign, now comes with a high-energy visual that mirrors the song’s explosive vibe.

The video highlights Flau’jae’s relentless hustle, showcasing her dedication to the gym while honing her skills as both a lyricist and an athlete. With her commanding presence paired with Waka Flocka’s trademark hype, “Courtside” celebrates competition, confidence, and star power.

The release follows a major year for Flau’jae. She recently appeared on the cover of Teen Vogue’s September issue, further solidifying her reputation as a cultural force that extends beyond music and sports. Earlier this summer, she shared “Remember When,” a moving tribute to her late father, rapper Camoflauge, which she performed during America’s Got Talent’s 20th anniversary special.

Fans have also been treated to her ongoing “Flaumix” freestyle series, including recent drops such as “Went West (Flaumix)” and “Whim Wammie (Flaumix),” which showcase her versatility and lyrical sharpness. With momentum building, “Courtside” solidifies Flau’jae’s standing as one of hip-hop’s brightest young stars.