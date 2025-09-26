GloRilla is not here for the plastic surgery BS. After a fan on X suggested the Memphis rapper had undergone cosmetic procedures, she wasted no time setting the record straight.

The fan wrote, “GloRilla got facial balancing done and it was money well spent. They [done] leveled out her eyes and shaved down that nose. Hello gorgeous.” Glo spotted the post and fired back with a single response: “delusional.”

The rising star has been trending lately for reasons beyond rumors. She recently went public with her relationship with NBA forward Brandon Ingram, making things official on the Gram. Ingram shared a carousel of photos that included intimate shots of the two together, captioning it, “A lot of shit done changed [purple heart emoji] 28 [sun emoji].” GloRilla jumped into the comments with three heart eye emojis, confirming what fans had been speculating.

While social media may stir up talk about her looks, GloRilla made it clear she’s focused on her personal life and career moves, not cosmetic speculation.