The first official trailer for Kathryn Bigelow’s latest thriller A House of Dynamite just dropped, giving fans a tense preview of what unfolds when a rogue nuclear missile threatens the United States.

Front and center in the film are Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson, who lead a high-stakes ensemble of Washington DC power players scrambling to identify the source of the missile and decide how to respond before disaster strikes. The trailer’s haunting question looms large: is anyone in DC truly prepared for a crisis of this scale?

Written by Noah Oppenheim and produced by Oppenheim, Bigelow, and Greg Shapiro, the film brings together an impressive lineup including Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Moses Ingram, and Jonah Hauer-King, along with Greta Lee and Jason Clarke. Supporting roles are filled by Malachi Beasley, Brian Tee, Brittany O’Grady, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Willa Fitzgerald, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Kyle Allen, and Kaitlyn Dever.

The project is already generating buzz after its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, with a stop at the New York Film Festival set next. A House of Dynamite hits UK theaters on October 3, arrives in US theaters October 10, and makes its Netflix debut on October 24.