J.I.D sat down with Apple Music to reflect on the meaning and message behind his latest album, God Does Like Ugly. The Atlanta rapper described the project as one of his most personal yet, blending intimate storytelling with a portrait of his city.

“This album was more of an album for me. I had to get it off my chest,” J.I.D said. “The whole God Does Like Ugly title is just a perspective of the world through each person’s eyes. One man’s trash, another man’s treasure. It was a special project, bringing in people and stories that mattered to me at a sensitive and important time.”

When asked about the message he hopes fans take away, J.I.D emphasized waiting to see what resonates during tour performances. “I get the chatter from the actual direct, eye to eye, opposed to a lot of shit on the internet,” he explained.

Highlighting songs like “Of Blue” and “For Keeps,” J.I.D said the latter was written directly for his listeners, capturing “the different stories of a young Black man growing up in Atlanta.” He urged fans to remain open to the freedom and storytelling he brings to the project.